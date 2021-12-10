ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Adds Industry Veteran David Miller to Leadership Team

 3 days ago

Alum of Capitol Records, RCA, and Sire to Guide Marketing, Acquisition, Partnership Strategies. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc., ('Intercept'), wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a SAAS entertainment-technology company, announced today that it has appointed music industry veteran David Miller as vice...

