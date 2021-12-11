Friday’s Scores

McPherson High’s basketball teams opened the new season with a pair of road losses on Friday at Dodge City. The MHS boys were up 30-22 at the half, but an 18-1 start to the second half by Dodge keyed a 62-58 Red Demon victory. The MHS girls fell behind 8-0 early and while they battled back, could never get over the hump in a 47-35 loss.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO