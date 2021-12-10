ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclophilin Inhibitor Fast Tracked for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

By Brian Park, PharmD
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to CRV431 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). CRV431 works by specifically binding to cyclophilin isomerase enzymes and inhibiting cyclophilin function with high potency. In preclinical studies, CRV431 was found to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden....

www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com

