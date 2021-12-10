Moderna to Test COVID-19 Booster Candidates Against Omicron Variant

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with the Omicron variant -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement, which was praised by US President Joe Biden, came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new strain. The sustained vaccine protection was called encouraging by the authors of the research, though it represents a drop compared to earlier variants. Data for the new pill came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 HOURS AGO