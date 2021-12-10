ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gators' offensive lineman transfers to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSa2l_0dJyP8vX00

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Florida offensive lineman Gerald Mincey has announced he is transferring from the Gators to Tennessee.

“1,000 percent committed to the University of Tennessee,” Mincey said.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound redshirt freshman is from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mincey appeared in nine game for Florida in 2021. He played in one game during the 2020 campaign.

