Gators' offensive lineman transfers to Tennessee

Florida offensive lineman Gerald Mincey has announced he is transferring from the Gators to Tennessee.

“1,000 percent committed to the University of Tennessee,” Mincey said.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound redshirt freshman is from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mincey appeared in nine game for Florida in 2021. He played in one game during the 2020 campaign.

