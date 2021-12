With a lunar eclipse and full moon behind us and the holiday season now in full swing, you'd think the universe would offer us a bit of a respite from dramatic astrological events. But there's a reason eclipses have their own "seasons," and we're still very much in the heart of the last one of the year. And as the first week of December closes out, the final new moon and solar eclipse of the year will occur in mutable fire sign Sagittarius. And although it's a new moon, you could get the sense that a particular chapter of your life is closing, as this will be the final eclipse of the Sagittarius-Gemini series that started back on June 5, 2020.

