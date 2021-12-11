ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

All the New Moons in 2022

astrostyle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew moons are astrology’s cosmic reset button. Feel like you’re on the wrong path? Was the last month of your life a wash? Here comes a lunar reboot. Once a month (on average) a new moon arrives to help us make a fresh start. New moons plant...

astrostyle.com

chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
LIFESTYLE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

ASTROLOGY: New Moon Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius 2021

On December 3rd in the deep velvet of the night, right before midnight, the New Moon Eclipses the Sun in the seeker sign of Sagittarius. This is another full impact Moon like last month where we had a Lunar Eclipse in Taurus with the Full Moon. This New Moon is prodding us to notch our arrow of aspiration and let it fly into the dark, blinded, guided by insight.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

December's New Moon and Solar Eclipse Calls for Big Change

With a lunar eclipse and full moon behind us and the holiday season now in full swing, you'd think the universe would offer us a bit of a respite from dramatic astrological events. But there's a reason eclipses have their own "seasons," and we're still very much in the heart of the last one of the year. And as the first week of December closes out, the final new moon and solar eclipse of the year will occur in mutable fire sign Sagittarius. And although it's a new moon, you could get the sense that a particular chapter of your life is closing, as this will be the final eclipse of the Sagittarius-Gemini series that started back on June 5, 2020.
ASTRONOMY
astrostyle.com

How Your Zodiac Sign Should Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2021

With the moon and Mars in Sagittarius on December 31, astrology predicts a fiery New Year’s Eve. This New Year’s Eve is all about adventure as the moon greets go-getter Mars in Sagittarius. Spice up ho-hum plans by tapping into the wide-eyed-wonder of this zodiac sign. Could you slip off to a new destination? Diversify your guest list? Any activity that broadens your horizon will elevate the celebration.
LIFESTYLE
#Sun And Moon#The New Moon#Black Moon#Capricorn#Eastern Time
Michigan Daily

Horoscopes [11/30-12/6]: New moon and the solar eclipse

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s tenth weekly horoscope! This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each celestial event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Seduction Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Breathe easy, take frequent breaks from your work and get plenty of sleep and exercise. Make your own pleasure and well-being a higher priority. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Competition for a certain spot will be stiff. Just because you have what it takes doesn't mean it's worth the trouble. Think more about what you want and how well the current offerings really fit the bill.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Science
borregosun.com

Shadow on the Moon!

Night owls and insomniacs will be the only ones to witness a rare cosmic alignment this week. On the night of Nov. 18 and the morning of Nov. 19, the full moon drifted slowly into the shadow of the Earth, creating a beautiful partial eclipse of the moon. At 10:02...
ASTRONOMY
The Daily Collegian

Lunar radar data uncovers new clues about moon’s ancient past

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The dusty surface of the moon — immortalized in images of Apollo astronauts’ lunar footprints — formed as the result of asteroid impacts and the harsh environment of space breaking down rock over millions of years. An ancient layer of this material, covered by periodic lava flows and now buried under the lunar surface, could provide new insight into the Moon’s deep past, according to a team of scientists.
ASTRONOMY
reikirays.com

A New Moon Message From Animal Spirit Guide Whale

Take a moment now to breathe and connect with our energy. Just breathe and be with your experience. As a sacred cord forms between you and us, let us allow an exchange of Light to happen. Please receive the Light we send to you. And we receive the Light you...
ASTRONOMY
horoscope.com

December 2021 New Moon Eclipse in Sagittarius Horoscopes

The last new moon of the year hits on Friday, December 3 at 11:43pm PT (or during the wee hours of Saturday, if you’re on eastern time) in the party hard and happy-go-lucky sign of Sagittarius. While new moons are often thought of as the quietest phase of the lunar cycle, this one happens to fall on a solar eclipse. So, it’s here to grab our attention by bringing exciting new beginnings that spin us in a totally new direction (but perhaps one we’ve known has been waiting for us all along).
LIFESTYLE
thedigestonline.com

December 2021 Horoscopes: A Solar Eclipse + Venus Retrograde

As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season picks up, so does the movement in our stars. Your December 2021 horoscopes feature Neptune and Jupiter making moves in Pisces, a solar eclipse in Sagittarius and a Venus retrograde in Capricorn to name a few. On top of all these...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

This New Moon in Sagittarius Baño Recipe Will Set You Free

The final new moon and solar eclipse of 2021 is upon us. This astrological event will occur in Sagittarius. So let's get ready to end the year strong by setting intentions and wishes on the new moon in Sagittarius, which peaks on Dec. 4 at 2:44 a.m. ET. Sagittarius is a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion. This energy paired with the new moon provides an optimal time to prepare a ritual baño that can tap into the adventurous, optimistic, problem-solving, truth, and knowledge-seeking Sag traits. With the solar eclipse in the mix, you can expect some sudden shifts to take place.
ASTRONOMY
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Throw A Lot Of Curveballs At 3 Zodiac Signs

No matter how you slice it, change — even it’s a positive change — can be difficult to get used to at first. It forces you to get used to a new normal and make necessary adjustments. And with a solar eclipse in Sagittarius taking place by the end of this week, there’s no definitive way to predict the curveballs the universe might be planning to throw at you. If you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of November 29, 2021 — Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces — there’s an even stronger chance these curveballs will land in your direction.
LIFESTYLE

