On Sunday, Dec. 5 everyone is invited to honor their loved ones at Oakwood Cemetery, located on 17th St. in Hamilton, Ill. The event will start at 1 p.m. and run until 3 p.m., a two-hour period when the public can place candles on their loved ones’ graves. Candles will be available to purchase at the cemetery for $2 from the Hamilton SOS (Supporting Our Soldiers) Group. Proceeds from the candle sales will go towards the purchase of Christmas wreaths for Gold Star Families. Gold Star Families are those who have lost a service member who was serving in the military.

HAMILTON, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO