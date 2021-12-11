Sony Michel could be Rams’ latest late-season rushing star

Whether it's because of matchups, injuries, or usage trends, there are plenty of reasons why a player can struggle in a given week. It's important to try to identify these risks in advance. With four teams on a bye (Packers, Panthers, Browns, Titans), you might be forced to play someone on our Week 13 fantasy busts list, but you'll at least be aware of the circumstances and have a chance to replace that player. This week, we're worried about Russell Wilson, hot waiver pickup Sony Michel, and seemingly everyone from the Patriots-Bills game. Players like this figure to be involved in a lot of Week 13 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions, which is why it's important to think twice before locking them into your lineups.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO