With No. 6 Arizona up just 44-42 over New Mexico halfway through the third quarter and far from playing their best basketball, the undefeated Wildcats found an extra gear. Just like that, Arizona was up 10 points and rolling in front of a season-high 8,884 fans at McKale Center on Sunday afternoon. It was that burst, over a span of about four minutes, which helped the Wildcats win their ninth straight game to start the season, beating New Mexico 77-60.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO