Jack White Announces The Supply Chain Issues Tour

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum – the avant-garde Pop Rock group featuring actor/singer Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen scored another achievement as one of their songs can be heard in the new season of the show Dexter, Dexter New Blood, currently airing on Showtime.The smash hit series starring Hall as the titular serial killer from the series of books by the same name featured the song “Ketamine” over the end credits of episode five of this season titled “Runaway.” “Ketamine” was the bands’ first single in 2019, and so far they have released a series of singles, an EP and many creative videos. They are currently touring the UK behind their full-length album, Thanks For Coming, out now! Remaining tour dates for their headline tour can be seen below.

