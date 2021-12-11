ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jack White Announces The Supply Chain Issues Tour

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White has announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues Tour with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour produced by Live Nation — which includes White’s first headline shows in four years — will begin with two special Fear Of The Dawn album release...

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
ghostcultmag.com

Papa Roach Officially Books North American “Kill The Noise” Tour with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves

Papa Roach has officially announced their previously teased first leg of their North American “Kill The Noise Tour” featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in the United States and Canada, marking the band’s first headlining tour in three years. VIP Packages for the tour are On Sale Now, while General Public On-sale launches Friday, December 17 starting at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Kill The Noise Tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10AM ET until Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit the link below!
MUSIC
KFOX 14

Jack White tour will stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jack White, best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the duo the White Stripes, is coming in El Paso. The singer announced Friday that his "Supply Chain Issues" tour will be making its way to the El Paso County Coliseum on May 27.
EL PASO, TX
ghostcultmag.com

Kurokuma Announces New Album – “Born of Obsidian”

Acclaimed UK Sludge/Doom band Kurokuma has announced their very first full-length album -“Born of Obsidian” will arrive February 4th, 2022! The band has previously put out a collections of singles, EPs, and split releases with other bands such as Conan, Granule, and Under. The new album will release on Bandcamp, other streaming DSPs, CD and custom cassettes on the day of release, with a vinyl version set to arrive summer of 2022. UPDATE: The band has shared a new single – “Jaguar” and pre-orders are live. We’re looking forward to some brutal new jams soon but in the meantime check out the album credits below.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
New Jack
Person
Jack White
ghostcultmag.com

Conjurer Shares a New Music Video – “Thankless”

Brutal UK Sludge/Doom band Conjurer have shared a new music video from their acclaimed last full-length release – Mire. The clip captures the band performing live at festivals and clubs. Conjurer is working on new music for release next year, with an announcement expected soon. The band will next tour Europe in 2022, including a run of dates with French blackened post-metallers Celeste!
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Author and Punisher Shares New Single and Video “Drone Carrying Dread” – New Album Coming Soon

Eclectic electronic Synth-Doom artist Author & Punisher has dropped a new single and video “Drone Carrying Dread!” The solo-project is the brainchild of musician-meets-mechanical engineer Tristan Shone and the track comes off of the highly-anticipated new album, Krüller due out on February 11th, 2021 via Relapse Records. The album features Shone’s upgrades to his hand-crafted machines, now upgraded for the new album, and a handful of guest players including Tool’s Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor. The clip was directed by Monte Legaspi and features illustrations from album cover artist Zlatko Mitev, and you can watch it now!
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Watch the New Zeal and Ardor Music Video for “Golden Liar”

Zeal & Ardor have shared a new video for their current single – “Golden Liar,” the fifth off their upcoming self-titled album. Pre-orders are live now at hte link below. The release is due out on February 11th, 2022, via MVKA. The 14-track album was recorded by Marc Obrist and frontman Manuel Gagneux at Hutch Sounds and mixed & mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio. The band is currently on tour with Mastodon and Opeth in North America. Watch the video now for “Golden Liar!”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Barclays Center#Live Nation#Citi Entertainment#Vip#Third Man Records
mynews13.com

Supply chain issues plague Central Florida shelves

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas is now just weeks away and anyone who has been shopping in stores has probably noticed some tough to find items absent from the shelves. Supply chain problems in the U.S. are causing shortages on the shelves of local stores. At Colonial Photo & Hobby in...
ghostcultmag.com

Slipknot, In Flames, and Ghostmane Booked for the First Ever Knotfest Germany

Slipknot has announced they will headline the inaugural Knotfest Germany, set to take place July 30th, 2022 at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen. Along with the headliners Slipknot, In Flames and Ghostemane will also apprear with many more bands TBD. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, December 14. Visit https://www.knotfest.com.
MUSIC
Secret Chicago

A Chicago Winter Bucket List: 10 Essential Winter Experiences In Chicago

Chicago’s notoriously harsh winter needs no introduction. If you’re a Chicagoan you know full well what winter means and if you’re not, well there’s very little chance you’ve not been warned already if you’re visiting this time of the year. Fall’s ephemeral beauty comes and goes in the blink of an eye, snowfall quickly goes from exciting to exasperating, and before you know it that teeth-chattering chill has settled in Chicago and we bed down to see it out once more.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
ghostcultmag.com

“Ketamine” by Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (ft. Michael C. Hall) Appears in an Episode of “Dexter” New Blood”

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum – the avant-garde Pop Rock group featuring actor/singer Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen scored another achievement as one of their songs can be heard in the new season of the show Dexter, Dexter New Blood, currently airing on Showtime.The smash hit series starring Hall as the titular serial killer from the series of books by the same name featured the song “Ketamine” over the end credits of episode five of this season titled “Runaway.” “Ketamine” was the bands’ first single in 2019, and so far they have released a series of singles, an EP and many creative videos. They are currently touring the UK behind their full-length album, Thanks For Coming, out now! Remaining tour dates for their headline tour can be seen below.
MOVIES
ghostcultmag.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Jinjer – All Hail The Yeti – Live at The Warsaw

One of the fastest rising bands in the metal scene today, it’s no surprise that fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Jinjer to the United States, supporting their recent album Wallflowers (Napalm Records – read our review here). Having sold out numerous shows on their tour with Suicide Silence and All Hail The Yeti, it was incredibly exciting to see what this team could deliver during their stop at The Warsaw in Brooklyn.
ROCK MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Burna Boy Set To Be The First Nigerian Performer To Headline At Madison Square Garden

Next April, Burna Boy will officially be the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The global superstar’s one-night-only concert called “Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space” will take place on April 28 and follows his dynamic 2021 performances at London’s O2 Arena, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and festival performances at Governors Ball and Outside Lands. Following his win at the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Global Album, the Twice As Tall expressed, “Africa is in the house! Africa, we’re in the house! This is a big win for my...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Herald

Sound check: Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, AJR hit Allstate Arena with Jingle Ball

West Coast rapper Doja Cat headlines 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball with a lineup featuring Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D'Amelio. And if you can't make Tuesday's show, iHeartRadio will livestream New York's Z100 Jingle Ball on The CW app and CWTV.com at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. It will also be broadcast on The CW television network nationwide at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Tickets On Sale For 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first official day of winter is still eight days away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about spring and blooming flowers. Tickets for the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show went on sale Monday. The show will be held outdoors for the second straight year at FDR Park in South Philadelphia. The show runs from June 11 to June 19. Click here to purchase tickets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy