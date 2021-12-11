JEWELRY preview

Distinctively Crafted North American Jewelry Established in 1999, Sarah Designs Jewelry® is recognized for its uniquely modern and sophisticated jewelry in startling vibrant colors and a wide array of exquisite gemstones. All the pieces in this collection are sketched, designed, and streamlined in Canada. Enclosed with rare fossils, meteorites, druzies, and gemstones. Each piece is assembled in sterling silver, platinum, rhodium, 14kt yellow, and rose gold settings. The result is simplistic beauty with a touch of freeform modern lifestyle. Imbued with creativity, anticipation, and emotion. She and her uniquely talented artisans apply their metal-smithing skills and breathe life, energy, and radiance into creating these stunning pieces of jewelry.
Comments / 0