ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

JEWELRY preview

wmht.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment. Featuring:...

video.wmht.org

Comments / 0

Related
womanaroundtown.com

Vintage 1920s/1930s Silver Jewelry

There’s something about wearing early estate jewelry. Though copied today, original work offers history, craftsmanship and patina. Left: 1920s Y necklace: Prong set purple faceted glass and faux pearls falling into two drops, each with a larger faux pearl at the end. 31″ in total, with 1″ difference in each of the drops. Very good condition for the age. including minor or light scratches, oxidation or patina of metal or other blemishes. $45.00.
APPAREL
azpbs.org

Craft in America “Jewelry” & “Harmony”

Unearth the splendor of American culture crafts and the people behind the artistry in two new episodes of “Craft in America.”. “Jewelry” explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment. Featuring: classic jeweler Tom Herman; Harriete Estel Berman who creates jewelry with recycled materials; the coeditors of Ornament Magazine; the legacy of modernist jeweler Art Smith; nature-inspired artist Gabrielle Gould; and Navajo/Hopi master jeweler Jesse Monongya.
APPAREL
ocmomblog.com

Meaningful Jewelry You Can Pass On

Family heirlooms and heritage gifts are an excellent way of keeping some family history. Passing something down from generation to generation is also a great way to remember. So not only will you remember previous family history, but the memory of a recently passed loved one too. And the great thing is meaningful jewelry doesn’t need to be expensive either.
APPAREL
xpopress.com

Sarah Designs Jewelry

Distinctively Crafted North American Jewelry Established in 1999, Sarah Designs Jewelry® is recognized for its uniquely modern and sophisticated jewelry in startling vibrant colors and a wide array of exquisite gemstones. All the pieces in this collection are sketched, designed, and streamlined in Canada. Enclosed with rare fossils, meteorites, druzies, and gemstones. Each piece is assembled in sterling silver, platinum, rhodium, 14kt yellow, and rose gold settings. The result is simplistic beauty with a touch of freeform modern lifestyle. Imbued with creativity, anticipation, and emotion. She and her uniquely talented artisans apply their metal-smithing skills and breathe life, energy, and radiance into creating these stunning pieces of jewelry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Ornament Magazine#Hopi
KTEN.com

Your Guide to Meaningful Symbolic Jewelry

Originally Posted On: https://symbolicdesign.me/blogs/jewellery/your-guide-to-meaningful-symbolic-jewelry. Symbolic jewelry are pieces that convey culture or meaning through their design. There are several different types of symbolic jewelry to choose from. Selecting a piece that is perfect will depend on what you would like your jewelry to say about you. Whether you want spiritual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
myneworleans.com

What’s Hot: Holiday Jewelry

A supernova small pendant necklace with diamonds by David Yurman is like wearing fireworks when the clock strikes midnight. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 110-B, 504-832-0000, LMFJ.com. Sparkle like a flute of champagne in a duet of David Yurman Chatelaine® full pavé triple drop earrings in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mighty 990

Looking For Jewelry Gifts? Why Not Wiemar?

David Wiemar believes giving the gift of jewelry shouldn’t be an intimidating experience. The Owner of Wiemar’s Jewelry, a proud partner with KWAM, joined Tim & Ben to talk about the top jewelry trends and some unique ideas of his own. He explained why being a jeweler is a passion...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Byrdie

13 Jewelry Gifts for the Baublehead

There are plenty of great holiday gifts like fancy chocolates and the latest headphones, but few things are as special as gifted jewelry. It’s elegant. It can be sexy. And, maybe most importantly, it will always be sentimental. If I’m being gifted jewelry, then I’m praying that it lasts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
thesoutherneronline.com

Junior Abramowitz finds passion in creating jewelry

Whimsical designs, vibrant colors and countless hours of work are what make junior Lauren Abramowitz’s handmade jewelry so special. Abramowitz’s business, Shop L.A. Gifts, unofficially called Lauren’s Jewelry, started over a year ago during quarantine. She filled her free time with creating art and decided to start her own jewelry business.
APPAREL
WBUR

Art students give old jewelry a major makeover

A special program to repurpose old jewelry brought together students and faculty from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, North Bennet Street School, and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University this fall semester. Called Radical Jewelry Makeover, the collaborative program brings awareness to using...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rogersville Review

Winter wedding jewelry trends

Jewelry in the form of a ring is often how the wedding planning begins. But don’t forget your other accessories in all the details for planning your big day. Here are the biggest trends in bridal jewelry for this year. Drop Earrings. Go big or go home when it...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Bicycled-Inspired Gold Jewelry

Nadine Ghosn designed the new Lifecycle jewelry collection. Made with solid gold, the pieces in the collection celebrate the humble bicycle chain by attributing beauty to the otherwise mundane. Jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn's fascination for childhood joy led to exploring everyday objects as jewelry pieces. The designer has created bracelets...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NBC4 Columbus

Giving the Gift of Fine Jewelry

In case you weren’t aware, you can never go wrong with leaving a box of jewelry under the Christmas tree. And you don’t have to make a frantic, impulse buy either. Your local jewelers are ready to help pick the perfect piece for your loved ones. Amanda Gizzi...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Creative Jewelry Brands

Curious Creatures offers customers dainty and minimalist jewelry designs. The brand aims to inspire customers by fueling individuality and uniqueness through their demi-fine and fine jewelry. Each Curious Creatures piece is designed in-house. The jewelry range includes modern silhouettes using the raw nature of gemstones. Ideal for every occasion, the...
APPAREL
myneworleans.com

The Talented Jewelry Designers of Louisiana

After about my 5th year living in Manhattan, it dawned on me: there’s nothing inherently better or brighter about the people who live in New York City. This was a myth I created in childhood. This seed was planted on my first trip to the city to visit my great aunt. Walking down 5th Avenue with my mother, I was hypnotized by the grand scale of the buildings and the chic and busy women frenetically walking to work. The cacophony of taxi horns and train car squeaks pouring through the subway grates was music to my ears. I knew this place was special and frankly, better than where I came from. I had to be a part of it someday.
LOUISIANA STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Carlson’s Jewelry offers unique custom jewelry experience

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s bringing in a sentimental piece of family jewelry, or customizing a brand new item, Carlson’s Custom Jewelry […]
PEORIA, IL
TrendHunter.com

Connected Tech Brand Jewelry

The Apple Ring concept has been designed by Konstantin Milenin and The Apple Stack as a wearable technology solution that would fit in well with the tech brand's existing product ecosystem for a compact way to stay connected. The digital jewelry piece is imagined in the form of the Apple...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Trojan

That’s Fashion, Sweetie: Zapped jewelry and marriage

Over Thanksgiving break, I headed with my family over to Soho in New York City, where I indulged myself with food, high school friends, late-night work and shopping. While my shopping cart consisted of Black Friday deals and puffer jackets to soothe my inner East Coast soul, my strangest purchase was a birthday gift for my sister and me: matching zapped bracelets from CatBird’s welding annex.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga’s Toy Jewelry Embraces the Inner Child

Balenciaga adds to its roster of unorthodox fashion and accessories with its new toy jewelry offerings that are reminiscent of past days on the playground. The toy jewelry pieces include chokers and bracelets that are constructed from multicolor brass, polyester and cotton elements. Channeling elementary school friendship bracelets, the jewelry features multiple block letter pieces that spell out Balenciaga in addition to shape charms like hearts, flowers, clovers and stars. The jewelry pieces come in a grayscale colorway with black and silver accents and a pink colorway with red accents.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
townandcountrymag.com

How to Shop for Jewelry at Auction This Month

If you have been obsessing over the fabulous bold gold ‘80s jewelry in the House of Gucci movie, you now have a chance to get those vintage style pieces—at potentially great prices—at the December jewelry auctions. Hundreds of jewels, including iconic styles from the likes of Bulgari, Cartier, and David...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy