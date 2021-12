On the afternoon of Aug. 25, 2020, seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Antioch, IL to Kenosha, WI to help volunteers clean graffiti off of a high school near the Kenosha County Courthouse. The graffiti was left in the wake of citywide demonstrations protesting the shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, at the hands of the police just days earlier. Hours later, Rittenhouse would travel back to Kenosha amidst more protests with the intent of providing medical assistance to anyone who needed it. He came armed with both his med kit — for aid — and a military-style assault rifle — for protection. By the end of the night, Rittenhouse found himself at the door of the Antioch police station with his mother, where he would turn himself in to the authorities after shooting three people and killing two earlier that night.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO