Ravens offensive lineman Mekari ruled out against Cleveland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The injury that knocked Lamar Jackson out of Sunday’s game against Cleveland was a sprained ankle, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “Lamar has an ankle sprain,” Harbaugh told reporters during his media availability. “It’s not a high-ankle sprain, which is good news, and we’ll just have to see what it is from there and how he feels this week going forward.” Jackson went down early in Sunday’s game when Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell on his heels. Jackson was slow to his feet afterward and was carted to the locker room. Initially listed as questionable, he was...

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO