Tyrone Garner will be sworn in as the first Black mayor of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County on Monday, at 5 p.m. at Memorial Hall. Garner, 52, was a 32-year veteran of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and retired as a deputy chief in 2019. He defeated incumbent David Alvey in the Nov. 2 general election, recording 8,531 votes to Alvey’s 8,133. He will become the fifth mayor since the governments consolidated in 1997.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO