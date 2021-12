Three men watching TV last Friday at two a.m. heard a loud boom. They told Bryan police when they came out the front door, they saw dust from the airbags of a Jeep that had struck a tree. One of two breath alcohol tests given to the driver, according to the BPD arrest report, measured twice the legal limit at .160. The other measured .150. That led to the arrest of 20 year old Jose Francisco Figueroa of College Station on an enhanced DWI charge. He is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.

