Julian Assange’s brother on his imminent extradition

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.K. court has cleared the way for...

www.msnbc.com

The Independent

Julian Assange: US government wins High Court appeal for WikiLeaks founder’s extradition

The US government has won its High Court bid to overturn a judge’s decision not to extradite Julian Assange on spying charges.Assange, 50, is wanted in the US on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.US authorities brought a High Court challenge against a January ruling by then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser that Assange should not be sent to the US, in which she cited a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.After a two-day hearing in October, the Lord...
protocol.com

Julian Assange will likely be coming to the US for trial soon

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will likely be extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States to face trial under the Espionage Act after losing an appeal to prevent his forced removal in a U.K. high court today. Today's ruling overturned a lower court judge's decision to prevent extradition on...
Julian Assange
AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
The Independent

AFP

MSNBC

dallassun.com

Julian Assange's extradition battle: What you need to know

A British High Court has ruled that Julian Assange can be extradited to the US to face espionage charges. Here's how the WikiLeaks co-founder ended up behind bars and what could come next. Assange was placed in London's Belmarsh Prison in 2019 after nearly seven years of hiding inside the...
atlantanews.net

NBC San Diego

U.S. Wins Appeal to Extradite Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange From the UK

Judge Timothy Holroyde said Friday that the court "allows the appeal." In the U.S., the Australian entrepreneur will face criminal charges including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers. Julian Assange, the 50-year-old founder of Wikileaks, is a step closer to being extradited from Britain to the...
