After three weeks of bleakness, the Los Angeles Rams finally gave fans something to feel positive about. Sure, the Jaguars were an abysmal team coming into this game so the Rams HAD to win this but they took care of business and the game was over early in the third. The Rams still have things to work on especially with Arizona coming up next week, but first it’s time to celebrate the positive since it’s been a Dewey Cox level dark period.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO