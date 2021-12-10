ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Another Longhorns Defender Is Leaving The Program

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 3 days ago

One of the Longhorns best pass rushers is heading to the next level

Dec 10, 2021

Oklahoma State AD Committed to Keeping 'Bedlam' Alive, But ...

Scheduling logistics make keep the most critical part of the Oklahoma State-Oklahoma rivalry from surviving past 2024

Luckily for the Longhorns, reinforcements are on the way along the defensive front, where the team has eight defensive linemen committed in the 2022 class alone.

Four of those commitments are edge rushers as well, including Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, AZ) edge Zac Swanson, Liberty (Henderson, NV) edge Anthony Jones, Texas High (Texarkana, TX) edge Derrick Brown, and Ascension Catholic (Donaldsonville, LA) edge and SI99 member, J'Mond Tapp.

Jones is now the third Texas defender to announce his intentions to leave the program on Friday after B.J. Foster and Chris Adimora entered the transfer portal.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS Sports

WATCH: Navy's unplanned fake punt results in all-time heads-up play to help clinch Army win

Navy ended its otherwise disappointing season with a dramatic 17-13 victory over rival Army on Saturday. The Midshipmen leaned on a dominant second-half effort in which they possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes and held the Black Knights to just 57 yards of offense. But luck played a role in the win as well, thanks to an all-time heads-up play from star linebacker Diego Fagot.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Former USC football star facing up to 10 years in prison

Former NFL and USC football linebacker Rey Maualuga is facing up to 10 years in prison for a DUI, per TMZ Sports. Maualuga is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor, according to the report. The full charges against Maualuga are felony first degree wanton endangerment, felony first degree criminal...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ascension Catholic#Si99#The Longhorns Country
On3.com

4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The State

TikTok shows woman butchering the name ‘Buc-ee’s’ and Texans are ticked off

Texans are losing their minds after a woman in a now-viral TikTok video absolutely annihilates the name of the convenience store giant Buc-ee’s. The video seems innocent enough: just a family exploring the wildly popular and huge store — known for its squeaky-clean bathrooms, jerky bar and Beaver Nuggets — for the first time. Only, it takes a quick left turn into nope-ville when the woman known as @crazy.life.of.ash attempts to say the name while showing her kids standing in front of the Fort Worth location — but misses the mark completely.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AL.com

Starting quarterback Bo Nix transferring from Auburn

There will be a new QB1 at Auburn next season. Bo Nix, who has been Auburn’s starting quarterback the last three years, announced Sunday night on his Instagram page that he intends to transfer from the program. Read more Auburn football: What would four-star recruit Khurtiss Perry mean to...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys make unexpected move before game with Washington; Ron Rivera warns his team to not fall for mind games

There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
NFL
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy