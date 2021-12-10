ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug, Lil Yachty, and more will appear in HBO’s Chillin Island

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-time online radio show Chillin Island — created by Alec “Despot” Reinstein, Aleksey “Lakutis” Weintraub, and ex-Das Racist hypeman Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu — is coming to HBO. The pilot episode of the unscripted nature series will air next Friday, December 17....

