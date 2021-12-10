Young Thug, Lil Yachty, and more will appear in HBO’s Chillin Island

Uncut Gems co-director Josh Safdie of the Safdie Brothers and his producing partner Sebastian Bear-McClard are behind the six-episode unscripted series premiering Dec. 17. "The series is based on a radio show, described as 'Howard Stern if he was on K' and variety web series set up by Alec Reinstein, otherwise known as Despot, Aleksey Weintraub, otherwise known as Lakutis and Ashok Kondabolu of Das Racist," according to Deadline, which adds: "The six-part series sees the trio invite their friends to join them at the edge of nature. To commune in deserts and swamps in a valiant effort to reveal unknowable truths from the dreamstate of the shared human existence. The series features music industry icons including Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Rosalía, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koening."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO