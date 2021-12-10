ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

'West Side Story' Stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose on Their 'Natural' Connection (Exclusive)

WUSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoised to be the breakout stars of West Side Story,Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose are ready for what comes their way. The actresses have been navigating press together for the highly anticipated musical, directed by Steven Spielberg, and formed a "natural" connection on and off the screen. "Honestly, it...

www.wusa9.com

Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Rachel Zegler Reacts to Racist Comments On Her 'Snow White' Casting

Rachel Zegler is opening up about the backlash around her being cast as Snow White in the upcoming live action depiction. The 20-year-old West Side Story star is Colombian / American and after her casting was announced, she was met with many racist comments. In a new interview with Elle...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ariana DeBose: 5 Things To Know About The Scene-Stealer Playing In Anita In ‘West Side Story’

Ariana DeBose is Hollywood’s newest breakout star. The actress plays the iconic role of Anita in the new ‘West Side Story.’ Here are 5 key things to know about her. Ariana DeBose is about to be a global superstar after the premiere of West Side Story. The 30-year-old steals the show as Anita in the 2021 film adaptation. Ariana’s charm, acting talent, singing prowess, and dancing skills are showcased in the highly-anticipated film.
MOVIES
Parade

From the Bullet in Hamilton to the Firecracker in West Side Story! All About Actress Ariana DeBose

Fans of Broadway musicals already know Ariana DeBose from Hamilton and Bring It On, and she’s now set to be discovered by a much wider audience thanks to her part in Steven Spielberg’s remake of 1961’s classic West Side Story. Early reviews of the film, which will hit theaters nationwide on Friday, Dec. 10, have been overwhelmingly positive, but critics are praising DeBose in particular as an electric performer who delivers “a pure dopamine rush on the dance floor and a small revelation off of it.”
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Ariana DeBose on the Significance of Afro-Latinx Representation in the West Side Story Remake

Ariana DeBose, who plays the character Anita in the new West Side Story film (which hits theaters on Dec. 10), directed by Steven Spielberg and written by screenwriter Tony Kushner, is really proud of how the remake portrays the Puerto Rican community. The second full-length film adaptation of the famous Broadway show essentially fixes everything that went wrong with the original 1961 film. Not only are all the Puerto Rican characters actually played by Latinx actors, unlike the original, which cast mostly white actors in brown face, but it also touches on the diversity and nuances that exist within Latinx culture.
MOVIES
Collider

‘West Side Story’s Ariana Debose and David Alvarez on the Way Steven Spielberg Shattered Their Expectations

With director Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Ariana Debose (Anita) and David Alvarez (Bernardo) about making the fantastic remake. During the interview, they talked about what it really takes to make a movie on this scale, what surprised them about working with Spielberg, what they wish more people knew about making a musical on this scale, and which of their friends and family were the most excited hearing they’d been cast in a Spielberg movie.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler on Bringing Their Love of Theater to West Side Story

Just before they received 2022 Golden Globe nominations on December 13 for their work on the film remake of West Side Story, Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler sat down with Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show. The movie arrived in theaters on December 10. "It's surreal," Zegler said of the film's release, which was delayed a year due to COVID-19. "I can't believe that this little group project we made two and a half years ago is finally coming out."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

David Alvarez on Playing Bernardo in West Side Story, His Chemistry with Ariana DeBose & More

David Alvarez on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" David Alvarez, who won a Tony Award when he was 15 for his shared starring performance in the 2008's Billy Elliott, is now on the big screen as Bernardo in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. After postponing the release one year due to COVID-19, the new movie musical adaptation is officially in theaters. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with Alvarez at the Time Hotel to talk about working with Spielberg, his "incredible chemistry" with co-star Ariana DeBose and finally bringing this new perspective to audiences.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Ariana DeBose Says Her Role in West Side Story "Means a Lot" to the Afro-Latinx Community

Ariana DeBose is ready for the world to see her step into her role in the new West Side Story film! The actress plays the character Anita (originally portrayed by Rita Moreno) in the remake, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 10. On Wednesday, she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new role and how much it means to her that the new movie puts a larger spotlight on the Afro-Latinx community, unlike the original 1961 film.
MOVIES
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations Led By ‘Belfast’ And ‘West Side Story’

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story lead the list of nomination revealed Monday for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards with 11 each. They are followed closely by Dune and The Power of the Dog, which both racked up 10 apiece. All four are among Best Picture nominees that also include Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley with eight nominations each, King Richard and Don’t Look Up with six noms, CODA with four, and tick, tick…BOOM! with two including a Best Actor nod for its star Andrew Garfield. “We are so proud to be honoring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this...
MOVIES

