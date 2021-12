A Branson Republican wants Missouri lawmakers and officials to be able to review and block executive orders from the president. Rep. Brian Seitz pre-filed a bill ahead of the 2022 legislative session that would have the Missouri House of Representatives review presidential orders, and "recommend to the attorney general and the governor" that the state either apply to be exempt from the order or have it "declared to be an unconstitutional exercise of authority." It specifically flags...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO