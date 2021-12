Woozi is reportedly dropping his first-ever solo mixtape next year!. Keep on reading to know more. SEVENTEEN Reportedly Woozi to Release First Solo Mixtape in January 2022. According to an exclusive report made by media outlet Star News' on December 13 KST, SEVENTEEN member Woozi will reportedly be making his solo debut through the release of his very own first solo mixtape in early January of next year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO