I avoided having an Elf on the Shelf for years — until now

(Alexandria, MN) I'm not sure the last time I've smiled as much during a performance. As someone in the media we get the privilege of seeing the Andria Theatre performances in advance. Admittedly it can sometimes be a bit odd without the rest of the crowd to laugh, cry and/or clap with, but in this instance, it did not matter. The latest show, "Elf - the Musical" was such a treat. As we sat there during last week's preview night, the production was still working through some set changes, light and sound cues, the actors were fine-tuning their entrances and exits, trying to remember their lines, yet,... after all it is still a rehearsal. None of that mattered; it was fantastic. "Elf" opens up this Thursday night to the theatre's fastest sellout in recent history, and perhaps ever. The theatre even added a ninth show on Wednesday December 15th, and almost immediately that sold out too. What is it about this show that is such a draw? I talked briefly with the show's director Donna Magnuson about it prior to Thursday's rehearsal.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO