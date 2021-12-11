ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan man sentenced to life for killing wife with heroin in cereal

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan man who was convicted of killing his wife by spiking her cereal with heroin was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Genesee Circuit Court Judge...

www.whas11.com

The Independent

Woman’s breastmilk helps jail husband after he poisoned her to death with cereal

A woman’s breastmilk helped jail her husband after it revealed that he had poisoned her cereal with heroin, leading to her death. Jason Harris, 47, was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree premeditated murder, delivery of a controlled substance causing death, and solicitation of murder. The 29 September 2014 death of Christina Harris, 36, in the Flint suburb of Davison north of Detriot in Michigan was initially identified by the medical examiner as an accidental overdose, CBS News reported.But investigators then made allegations of murder against Jason Harris. Family members said Christina Harris was not a drug user, proved by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Judge reduces sentence of woman who carved victim's face in kidnapping case

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who was sentenced to prison for her role in the kidnapping and torture of her housemate will have one year less to wait for potential parole. District Judge Bruce Pickett reduced the fixed sentence of Sasha Martinez, 34, from five years in prison to four after she filed a rule 35 motion requesting that he reconsider her sentence. Pickett increased the indeterminate period of her sentence from 10 years to 11, so she could serve the same amount of time if she is not released on parole.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
harrisondaily.com

Man gets six life sentences, plus 488 years

A 58-year-old man was sentenced Friday to spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of raping three young boys over a period of years, Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge said …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVM

Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman and two men will spend decades behind bars after the murder of a Columbus 18-year-old in 2017. Javion Shorter was found shot at Ballard Way Apartments Nov. 17, 2017. He later passed away at Midtown Medical Center. According to court testimony, Miller was Shorter’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Connection To Wilkinsburg Tax Return Robbery, Homicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a woman’s death during a theft involving her tax return money in Wilkinsburg. In August, a jury found Kaijin Scott guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and tampering in the 2018 death of Keiauna Davis. He was sentenced Monday to mandatory life in prison, plus an additional 12 to 24 years. In July 2019, Laya Whitley and Dane Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and robbery in connection to the shooting. Both accepted a plea deal, with Whitley agreeing to a...
WILKINSBURG, PA
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Charges may be brought against person who helped Oxford school shooting suspect’s parents flee

Charges may be filed against a person suspected of helping the alleged Michigan school shooter’s parents purportedly try to escape from law enforcement, it has been revealed.In a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, appear to have been aided in hiding from authorities inside an art studio in Detroit.Sheriff Bouchard said the couple were “assisted” in entering the warehouse at 1111 Bellevue Street after they appeared to go on the run on Friday after being charged in connection to Tuesday’s high school massacre.Authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FL Radio Group

Branchport Man Sentenced for Killing Mother

24-years-to-life in prison. That was the sentence handed down Tuesday by Yates County Judge Jason Cook to Paul Khouzam, as reported by the Finger Lakes Times. Khouzam is the Branchport man who pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder for killing his mother. He admitted to breaking into Dr. Magda Daoud’s home in 2018 killing her dog and then savagely beating her with a hammer before stabbing her repeatedly with a knife. She was found unconscious in the basement of her home. Khouzam was arrested that same day a short distance from the scene.
BRANCHPORT, NY
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Man Sentenced for Killing St. Cloud Man

(KNSI) – A man who admitted slaying a St. Cloud resident at a gas station in Minneapolis earlier this year is headed to prison. Chaz Stubblefield pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing 46-year-old Ryan Decker on March 24th. Stubblefield was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday. The 33-year-old had a brief encounter with Decker at a Stop N Shop in the 1700-block of Lake Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lasentinel.net

Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery killing convicted of murder

William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Prosecutors cite ‘troubling and disturbing’ piece of evidence they can’t yet release to public

Oakland County’s prosecutor has described a piece of evidence against the 15-year-old accused of killing four classmates as “disturbing” and “troubling”, and said that she cannot make it public. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor, was reported as saying there was “an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet”, after detailing a “mountain of digital evidence” against the accused on Wednesday. “But I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” Ms McDonald said, as reported by ClickOnDetroit.The prosecutor for Oakland County announced charges of terrorism, four counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s mother weeps as she and husband plead not guilty after arrest

The mother of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley wept as she and her husband pleaded not guilty at their arraignment, hours after they were arrested following a huge overnight manhunt.Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged on Saturday morning with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting, in which their 15-year-old son allegedly shot dead four students and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School.They both pleaded not guilty to all the charges via videolink from Oakland County jail – the same jail where their son has been held since his arrest...
PUBLIC SAFETY

