The hits just keep coming for the Los Angeles Rams. Hours after the surprise announcement that Rob Havenstein and Donte Deayon would miss Monday night’s game on the Covid-19 reserve list, the Rams have now added Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee to the report too. That leaves Los Angeles as a shell of their normal selves heading into tonight’s contest against the division-leading Arizona Cardinals.

