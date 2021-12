It’s very easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Shopping for gifts, parties, holiday shows and entertainment, decorations, etc. Do you want to slow down and maybe remind yourself or your kids of the reason for the season? One great way to do that is by visiting a live nativity. What is more Christmas than live nativities? It’s a wonderful and meaningful way to experience the Christmas story and make memories. Luckily several local churches and other organizations have ones you can visit.

