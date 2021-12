The Highland girls basketball team looks to improve on last year's 8-15 season under the helm of new coach Matt Bradley, who is no stranger to the Highland school community. Bradley brings 19 years of experience to the bench at various coaching levels. Most recently, he was the team’s assistant coach, and between 2013 and 2016, he was the boys basketball coach. His experience with a number of coaches over the year, including Jerry Groves, Jim Simpson and Jared Ronai, has helped his coaching style, he said.

HIGHLAND, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO