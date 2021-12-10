ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Elden Ring Story Trailer from The Game Awards

totalgamingnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new open-world game that you probably haven't heard of just got a new story trailer. FromSoftware debuted a new story focused trailer last night for Elden Ring during The Game...

totalgamingnetwork.com

ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Store End of Year Deals Sale Is Live Now, Discounts Hundreds of PS5, PS4 Games

Black Friday? What's that? Reeks of old news to us. Sony's certainly ready to move on from the huge PlayStation Store Black Friday sale, and it's replacing it with, you guessed it, another massive sale. PS Store's End of Year Deals promotion gets started today, and is live from now through to 22nd December. That gives you nearly a full month to make some last-minute savings before the year is done. So, what's included?
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer

Not even a massive horde of rats could keep us from sharing this one. We were given a look at the gameplay that is to be expected in A Plague Tale: Requiem when it releases in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and through the cloud on the Nintendo Switch. There is also confirmation that A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available at launch for Xbox Game Pass for consoles, PC, and through the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Bandai Namco Shows Off Brief New Elden Ring Footage

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco recently released a new in-game clip for Elden Ring via their Twitter account. The clip only lasts 15 seconds but gives us a new glimpse of the game in action. You can check out the Twitter post below. Many roads lay open to those who search...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Elden Ring Game Pass: is the game coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass? One of the most exciting games of 2022 is Elden Ring and Xbox players are dying to know if they will be able to experience it on Game Pass. The collaboration between FromSoftware and George R. R. Martin is anticipated to make game of the year lists when 2022 comes to a close.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game Awards interview - ‘there are four or five’ reveals on the scale of Elden Ring

At one point in time, Geoff Keighley was known as a video game journalist – one who specialized in telling behind-the-scenes stories. These days, thanks to the relationships and contacts he built up in that former life, he’s more of a curator. He holds many of the industry’s secrets in his head and works with almost every major publisher to create The Game Awards, a celebration of video game development and a yearly event for teasing and revealing new games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Rumored to Hold New Network Test Soon

A new rumor has emerged suggesting that Elden Ring will soon be holding a new Network Test prior to its release in early 2022. This would be the second beta that the action-adventure title has had, with the first test having transpired just last month. And while the shaky nature of this rumor makes it something that you shouldn't put your hope in just yet, the situation that has been outlined does sound very plausible.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Elden Ring Shows Stunning World in New Footage

After last month’s extensive gameplay preview, you’d think people would be able to keep calm until Elden Ring releases in February. That was surely enough to tide us over, but Bandai Namco seems to be in the giving spirit of the holiday season. As excitement builds, the developers felt it necessary to give us a little Christmas gift in the form of a very brief glimpse of the Elden Ring world. The caption hints at the various paths players may take on their adventure and hints that just because you’re playing a hero doesn’t mean you’ll need to act like one.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker is Officially Released

Take a trip to the moon in the latest expansion. For those that purchased the base version of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, it's now your time to shine. Either that, or it's your time to wait in login queues for a while. Square Enix just released the newest expansion for their hugely popular MMORPG to the masses today.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Halo Infinite Available Now with Xbox Game Pass

The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and seized the mysterious Zeta Halo, putting the survival of humankind at risk. Halo Infinite invites you to step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero, the Master Chief, confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced, and protect humanity, no matter the cost.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Forspoken Confirmed for May 2022 Release

A new trailer shown at The Game Awards revealed new footage and the release date. Square Enix and Luminous Productions revealed a new trailer this evening for Forspoken. This new trailer offered up a new glimpse at the game that Square Enix first showed off back in September 2021. The...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Epic Finally Adds a Shopping Cart to Epic Games Store

A feature so rare, it needed a trailer. Watch out, Steam, there's a new hotshot on the block and its name is Epic Games Store. Today, after almost exactly three years of being a digital storefront, the Epic Games Store finally added in a shopping cart. This unique feature seems...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

(For Southeast Asia) Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. The Yakuza Series Collaboration pack is finally here!

Includes the music and costumes of characters from the Yakuza series. In addition to costumes, this special pack also includes newly arranged music from Virtua Fighter 3 and additional stamps to hype up the fights. src="https://blog.playstation.com/content/themes/playstation-2018/images/placeholder.svg" data-srcset="https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYmHw/default.jpg 120w, https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYmHw/mqdefault.jpg 320w, https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYmHw/hqdefault.jpg 480w, https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYmHw/sddefault.jpg 640w, https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYm...resdefault.jpg 1280w" data-sizes="" data-src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYmHw/hqdefault.jpg" class="youtube-video__image-overlay lazy"
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Fallout 76 'Night of the Moth' Content Update Released

It's free and available to all Fallout 76 players. The Night of the Moth update is a free update that was just released today for Fallout 76 owners. This new update adds in some fresh content for players to tackle. It introduces the "Mothman Equinox" seasonal event along with a bunch of quality-of-life improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Elden Ring: What is the Elden Ring?

The new Elden Ring story trailer that premiered during The Game Awards was clearly designed to trigger a few debates about the game’s lore, but the biggest question that the trailer raises has to be “What, exactly, is the Elden Ring?”. Ever since Elden Ring’s teaser trailer debuted...
VIDEO GAMES

