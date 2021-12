There are many men and women in the military who view this time of the year as very depressing. They are not home with their families and they want to be. Sending them a card of encouragement will mean a lot. Eighteen years ago, Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber, of New Hampshire, handed out Holiday Cards to her Family at Thanksgiving, asking them to write messages to our Military Heroes; once they finished and turned it in, they got to have their Thanksgiving meal.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO