Senators Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer started talking to each other a few weeks ago. It began with a confab in Schumer’s car and continued long enough for McConnell to clear the way for Democrats to raise the debt ceiling Thursday afternoon. This follows on McConnell killing a serious threat last Friday by two senators to shut down the government unless Joe Biden withdrew his vaccine mandates. The Old Crow, as Trump derides him, delivered 13 votes for infrastructure, to give his 2022 candidates ribbon-cutting opportunities but also because it was the right thing to do for the nation’s falling down bridges and roads.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO