Upadacinib is a new drug for the treatment of adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy. In an early benefit assessment, the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) has now examined whether the drug has an added benefit for the patients. The appropriate comparator therapy is dupilumab, which can be combined with topical calcineurin inhibitors and topical glucocorticoids as required.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO