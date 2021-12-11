ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ha Sung-woon on Cooking, Live Concerts and Chasing His Solo Sound

By Hannah
seoulbeats.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen asked to describe his discography, Ha Sung-woon is humble. “I think I’m in the process of finding my unique colour,” he confesses. “I still have a long way to go as an artist.”. His sixth mini album Electrified: Urban Nostalgia is a new stepping...

seoulbeats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

EXO’s Kai Talks About His Comeback With “Peaches,” Appearing In Variety Shows, Solo Concert, And More

On November 30, EXO’s Kai held an online press conference for the release of his new solo mini album, “Peaches.”. “Peaches” is Kai’s second release as a solo artist, released exactly a year after his solo debut with “KAI” in November 2020. He said, “I showed a heavy and deep image for my past solo release and with EXO. This time, I wanted to show a sweet, friendly, and cute image. I wanted to hear, ‘He’s more lovable than I thought.'”
MUSIC
coloradotimesnews.com

BTS Rules California with their Live Concert in 2 Years

Fans lined up for concert in Los Angeles and everyone was thrilled to see them again. BTS has finally kicked off its live concert series “Permission to Dance on Stage” with 50,000 fans that packed SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on 27th Saturday. The megahit Kpop group BTS will hold four “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts at this stadium on November 27th-28th and December 1st-2nd. This live concert was their first in-person concert ever since a show in Seoul in October 2019, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years since its last performances in front of a live crowd, BTS made a big return in Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Mendes
Rolling Stone

Kid Cudi Teases Album Ahead of ‘Entergalactic’: ‘I Wanna Drop Another Album Before That’

Kid Cudi’s headlining set at Rolling Loud California was full of surprises, including the premiere of a new song that may or may not appear on the new studio album he also teased to be released ahead of Entergalactic. “I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” Cudi told the packed-out crowd, referring to the album set to soundtrack the upcoming Netflix animated series of the same name he co-created with Kenya Barris. “I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, this new music, to give to you guys,”...
MUSIC
seoulbeats.com

Xdinary Heroes' "Happy Death Day" is Loud and Bold, but Unpolished

Typically, the fall and winter season is filled with heartwarming, or heart wrenching, ballads from various artists. The songs are softer and a lot more emotional, and we often get aesthetically pleasing shots of Pinterest-esque houses and interior design, or of nature. However, Xdinary Heroes completely breaks all of that down with their debut track, “Happy Death Day”.
HOME & GARDEN
theviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | 2021 Barbash Solo Bach String Competition Final [THIS WED 1PM LIVE]

"This competition is unusual in that the participants are only required to play one sonata, suite, or partita of Bach," 2021 jury member, cellist Colin Carr told The Violin Channel. "It’s such a simple format: two movements for the first round, and the whole piece for the final. But isn’t that telling enough?"
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Live Performances#Live Show#Forest
djmag.com

Watch the Avicii tribute concert filmed live in Stockholm

You can now watch the Avicii tribute concert filmed live at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Presented by the Tim Bergling Foundation, the suicide prevention and mental health organization founded by Avicii’s parents following his death in 2018, The Avicii Arena Together For A Better Day concert took place earlier this week, hosting "first class concert in order to focus on young people’s mental health."
MUSIC
thecalifornianpaper.com

Concerts are live again

Since life started getting closer to normal after the height of the pandemic in 2020, more students have been attending concerts for artists they’ve waited too long to see. Some of the latest artists who have performed around the Bay Area include Phoebe Bridgers, Pitbull, Weezer, Chase Atlantic, Maroon 5 and Harry Styles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
seoulbeats.com

The SB Mixtape, 12/09/2021: A Look Back at 2021

At the end of the year, there’s always a looking back moment. Simultaneously thinking: “has the year already passed?” And “oh my god thank you 2021 is finally ending.” The end of a music calendar year also has its tricks. The year can feel like only one or two good albums came out, to then find a plethora of great music at the end of the year via EOY lists and SB mixtape segments.
MUSIC
ny.gov

Together: Kunqu Singing and Music Live Concert

Kunqu Society presents a live concert of singing and music, featuring its resident artists and their students. During the pandemic, the Kunqu Society continues and sustains its mission of passing on the Kunqu art, mainly in the oral transmission of singing, the foundational core of this elegant form of traditional Chinese theatre. This concert marks the society’s first live performance since the disruptions caused by the pandemic. By presenting popular Kunqu arias and music pieces in interactive modes of performance, the Kunqu Society showcases a diverse range of singing and music styles to reconnect with its audience, bringing warmth and joy to the holiday season. Supertitles in English with bi-lingual hosts.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
303magazine.com

Local Listen – ïnski Debuts His Solo Artistry in New EP

Brandon Jay has come a long way since he was pickin’ and jammin’ as the guitarist for local bluegrass bands Part & Parcel and Hog MaGundy. With a new image and a nom de plume to accompany his new sound, Jay’s solo career has come to fruition in the form of ïnski, an indie-rock and alt-folk solo artist whose debut EP was released last month. The EP, titled Belated, is exactly that — something that’s been in the works for years and is finally ready to claim its rightful spot within the local music scene.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Queen Explore Brian May Live Guitar Solo On The Greatest Video Series

(hennemusic) Queen explore the guitar solo Brian May performs in concert in latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video series The Greatest. May delivers all Queen music with his custom-made Red Special guitar, which he designed and built with his father when he was 16 years old; it was later replicated, with slight modifications, in the early 2000s.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KSAT 12

George Strait honors Vicente Fernández after Mexican singer’s death

“King of Rancheras” Vicente Fernández died Sunday at the age of 81. His death was announced on his Instagram page with a message thanking fans for their support and many celebrities took to social media to express their sadness at the passing of the music legend. Country superstar...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy