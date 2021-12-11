Heavy rain and strong winds expected this weekend in the Bay Area

San Francisco, California – According to the National Weather Service, widespread rain is expected to return to the Bay Area this weekend, with the worst rain expected to begin Sunday afternoon and continue through early Monday.

Forecasters anticipate that the storm will bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in most large cities, with 4 inches or more expected in the North Bay, as well as strong wind.

The weather agency predicts low temperatures in the mid 20s and lower 30s in valley areas on Friday and Saturday mornings before the rain arrives. The North Bay and southern Monterey County are expected to be the coldest regions in the greater Bay Area, according to the weather service.

The rain might cause small flooding and rockslides, according to forecasters, especially in places where wildfires have recently burned.