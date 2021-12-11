ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rain and strong winds expected this weekend in the Bay Area

By Bryan Scott
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 2 days ago
San Francisco, California – According to the National Weather Service, widespread rain is expected to return to the Bay Area this weekend, with the worst rain expected to begin Sunday afternoon and continue through early Monday.

Forecasters anticipate that the storm will bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in most large cities, with 4 inches or more expected in the North Bay, as well as strong wind.

The weather agency predicts low temperatures in the mid 20s and lower 30s in valley areas on Friday and Saturday mornings before the rain arrives. The North Bay and southern Monterey County are expected to be the coldest regions in the greater Bay Area, according to the weather service.

The rain might cause small flooding and rockslides, according to forecasters, especially in places where wildfires have recently burned.

Concord News Journal

Wind advisory in Bay Area extended

San Francisco, California – On Monday morning, an atmospheric river continued to soak the Bay Area, flooding roads and bringing gusty winds to several parts of the region. Forecasters say the hardest rain is still to come, and a wind advisory for the South and East Bays has been extended until 4 p.m.
Concord News Journal

Dense fog advisory issued for several parts of North Bay region

San Francisco, California – A fog advisory has been issued for several parts of the region until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory is in force for the North Bay interior valleys, including the communities of San Rafael, Santa Rosa, South Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park and East Bay interior valleys, due to hazardous driving conditions caused by heavy fog.
Concord News Journal

Masks to be required indoors again in California

San Francisco, California – State Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly announced on Monday that masks will be required indoors again in California, starting this week. From Wednesday until January 15, state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state would reinstitute an indoor...
State
California State
Concord News Journal

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Concord

Concord, California – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash on Monument Boulevard in Concord early Saturday morning, according to police. According to authorities, the man was walking when he was struck by a car heading westbound on Monument Boulevard near Eureka...
Concord News Journal

Train service at BART’s Civic Center Station back to normal after closure

San Francisco, California – BART’s Civic Center station in San Francisco was shut down by police early Sunday morning, according to officials. BART announced in an advisory just before 10 a.m. that an SF Muni bus bridge is providing service to passengers going between Embarcadero and Daly City stations on buses 14, 14R, and light-rail service through downtown San Francisco.
Concord News Journal

Concord appoints new Public Works Director

Concord, California – According to Concord City Manager Valerie Barone, William “Will” Tarbox has been appointed as the city’s Public Works Director. The 13th of December will be his first day in the new role. He had previously served as the public works director in Benicia.
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

