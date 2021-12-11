ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

Kim Kardashian West files to be made legally single amid Kanye West divorce

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West files to be made legally single amid Kanye...

www.corydontimes.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Confirm Their Rumoured Relationship: Report

For the past few weeks, the world has been eagerly waiting to find out if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, in fact, dating, or if they were just participating in a fun little fling. The two stars have run in the same circle for awhile now, and first got close while KKW was hosting Saturday Night Live.
newschain

Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok

Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home. It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
OK! Magazine

Pete Davidson Is 'Happy' If Kim Kardashian Is Happy After The Reality Star Files To Become Legally Single, 'It Has No Bearing On Them Or Their Relationship,' Source Spills

After Kim Kardashian reportedly filed to be legally single, fans have been wondering where Pete Davidson stands on the matter. As previously reported by OK!, the reality star is said to have filed legal documents on Friday, December 10, to become officially single and for her maiden name to be restored.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wild Christmas Decorations — Including a Stocking for Estranged Husband Kanye West

A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.
Insider

Kim Kardashian defends herself against past blackfishing accusations, saying she mostly wears braids when North wants to match hairstyles

Kim Kardashian West addressed blackfishing criticism, saying she wouldn't "appropriate any culture." Kardashian West has received criticism in the past for wearing her hair in Fulani braids. She said that she had worn braids in the past at her daughter's request to match. Kim Kardashian West addressed past blackfishing criticism...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

One 'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Got Feelings for His Partner When She Was Engaged to Someone Else

Attention everyone wondering if all the on-screen chemistry between Dancing with the Stars pros and their celebrity partners ever leads to real life feelings. Um, it does. Look no further than Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella, who were partnered during Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and have been going strong ever since. Artem actually just opened up about the relationship—and how he fell for Nikki when she was with John Cena—during an episode of The Bella’s Podcast.
RELATIONSHIPS

