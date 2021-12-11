ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Chris Cuomo sought to discredit Fox News' Janice Dean for speaking out on brother's nursing home scandal

By Joseph Wulfsohn
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

Disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo reportedly leveled personal attacks against Fox News’ senior meteorologist Janice Dean, an outspoken critic of his brother’s nursing home scandal. Dean, who lost both of her in-laws last year after they had contracted the coronavirus in nursing homes, had placed blame on...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Cuomo team reportedly plotted to discredit Janice Dean

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POLITICS
Ok Magazine

Chris Cuomo Spotted For The First Time Since CNN Firing, Embattled TV Personality Reportedly Holed Up In The Hamptons With Wife Cristina

Chris Cuomo was spotted for the first time since he was axed by CNN. The political scion was snapped in the celeb haven Hamptons over the weekend. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 51-year-old kept it casual in a beanie, sunglasses, and a blue shirt with a green hoodie thrown over. He appeared to be dropping off an Amazon package before heading back to his SUV on Saturday, December 11.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chris Wallace Announces Exit From Fox News, Will Join CNN+

UPDATED, with additional details: Chris Wallace made the surprise announcement on Sunday that he is departing Fox News and his longtime gig as moderator of Fox News Sunday and will be joining CNN+, the rival network’s upcoming subscription streaming service. “After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming,” Wallace said in a statement. “I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories.” The network said that Wallace will anchor a weekday show that will feature interviews...
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Janice Dean
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Variety

CNN Grapples With Chris Cuomo Chaos

“I like being uncomfortable,” Chris Cuomo told Variety in 2018. “I like making other people uncomfortable.” Looks like he succeeded. CNN fired Cuomo, its most-watched anchor, over the weekend for exactly that reason. Though Cuomo had become emblematic of a new era at CNN, one filled with journalists who practiced holding newsmakers to account rather than just delivering the news, Jeff Zucker, WarnerMedia’s chairman of news and sports, and other executives no longer felt assured about their relationship with the anchor, according to people familiar with the matter. The rupture was a long time coming. CNN stood by Cuomo through altercations captured...
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediaite.com

Fox’s MediaBuzz Calls Out CNN Chief Jeff Zucker for Botching Chris Cuomo Scandal: ‘Why Wasn’t He Monitoring This From Day One?’

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz and his MediaBuzz panel chastised CNN’s top brass for allowing Chris Cuomo’s conduct to become a full-blown scandal for the network. Kurtz, on this Sunday’s episode of his media-focused program, spoke to Fox Business’ Charles Gasparino and Fourth Watch writer Steve Krakauer about CNN’s decision to fire Cuomo in light of the newly-revealed actions he took to help his brother — former New York governor Andrew Cuomo — deal with sexual harassment accusations. CNN said they discovered “additional information” about their former prime-time host as part of their ongoing investigation, and now it has been reported that one of Cuomo’s former colleagues is accusing him of sexual misconduct as well.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Cnn#Covid#The New York Post#Cnbc
Popculture

Chris Cuomo's Fate at CNN Revealed Amid Scandal With Brother

Chris Cuomo's fate has been decided at CNN. According to the New York Times, the cable news network has fired the brother of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The decision comes after new details surfaced connected to the now-former CNN host helping his brother during the latter's sex scandal earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

An advisor to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo boasted about getting MSNBC's Katy Tur to use her "spin" on air

Lis Smith, the communications director for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, was brought in by former New York Gov. Cuomo's team to help deal with the PR fallout after the governor was accused of sexual harassment. As Defector's Laura Wagner and Patrick Redford report, Chris Cuomo "wasn’t the only media figure breaking a sweat trying to manage fallout for Andrew. At Smith’s behest, MSNBC’s Katy Tur evidently carried her fair share of water for the governor in a televised report on March 3, the day Cuomo first addressed the growing number of allegations against him in a public statement that went something like, I am sorry women didn’t like my innocent hugs and friendly banter. Per the documents released by the AG, Smith and her fellow savvy political operatives monitored the response to Cuomo’s public statement, including a segment on Katy Tur’s MSNBC program." “I’m texting w Katy Tur,” Smith wrote. “Katy is saying my spin live. Like verbatim on (MSNBC).” On her March 3 broadcast, Katy Tur said: “I’ve just been talking with somebody who is close to the family and I asked them, given the moment we have been living in for the past two years, given how everyone has had a reckoning with this Me Too moment, why would someone like Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is a savvy politician, not have buttoned things up, not have gotten the message to be careful about what he says around his staffers around others. And the person said, it’s not that he didn’t think the rules didn’t apply to him, it’s just that in the Cuomo DNA, they are extraordinarily friendly, I guess, by nature.”
POLITICS
MarketRealist

What’s Journalist Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth After His Suspension?

Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy