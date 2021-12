It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves. It was more like the meh-est of times for the first half, where the Texans were only down by three points after Ka’imi Faibairn kicked the longest field goal in franchise history (61 yards, for the record). Davis Mills looked downright tolerable to maybe even good. Which is, of course, why the Texans were so run heavy in the first half. Because that’s just simple logic, amirite y’all?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO