ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Cuterebra (Botflies Or Warbles) Infection In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
CatTime
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7mM1_0dJx9mPo00

(Picture Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Cuterebra infection in cats, also sometimes colloquially known as a case of the warbles, involves a parasitic botfly that manages to enter a cat’s body.

These botflies are present in the United States, Canada and Mexico and are often more prevalent during the summer and early fall seasons . Cats most often contract an infection by picking up larvae from infected rodents and rabbits.

If you see signs that your kitty might be suffering from an infection from a botfly, then you must consult your veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and course of treatment. Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments of cuterebra infection in cats.

Symptoms Of Cuterebra Infection In Cats

Cuterebra infection in cats can result in a number of different symptoms; although, the symptoms can often be hard to detect in long-haired felines. Some of the most common symptoms include:

Causes Of Cuterebra Infection In Cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txegR_0dJx9mPo00

(Picture Credit: Jesse Morrissette / EyeEm/Getty Images)

The cause of cuterebra infection in cats is botfly larvae entering the body.

Cats often pick up the larvae directly from infected rodents or from areas around a rodent’s burrow. After the cat picks up the larvae, they can enter the body through openings like eyes or even wounds.

Treatments For Cuterebra Infection In Cats

If you suspect that your cat has developed cuterebra infection, your veterinarian will want to search for signs of botfly larvae and surgically remove them. In some cases, a vets can use a CT scan to help identify the presence of larvae.

When providing treatment, vets often use a course of antibiotics as part of the process. As ever, if your vet prescribes your kitty any medicine, it is vital that you stick to the precise dosage and frequency instructions, along with completing the full course of medication.

In general, a smart way to ensure that your cat avoids the risk of contracting warbles is to keep them inside and away from the possibility of coming into contact with any larvae.

Has your cat ever suffered from a cuterebra infection? What sort of symptoms did you see? Tell us all about it in the comments below.

The post Cuterebra (Botflies Or Warbles) Infection In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 9

Related
CatTime

Blind Quiet Eye In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Blind quiet eye in cats is a medical condition that causes a cat to lose vision in one or both of their eyes. It often results from abnormal retinal issues. The post Blind Quiet Eye In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Infections#Cuterebra#Botfly#Medicine#Eyeem Getty#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Joel Eisenberg

Why Do We Put Sick Pets to Sleep?

While it is a common and socially accepted practice to help your pet cross "the rainbow bridge," a human in extreme pain wishing for the equivalent confronts opposition fraught with political and moral argument.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dog found stuffed in container along local road “barely clinging to life” dies at animal hospital

PORT VUE — Humane officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for putting a dog in a plastic container and leaving it on a road in Port Vue. It was Thursday afternoon when a retired police officer was driving on Liberty Way and saw something that just didn’t look right — a plastic container with a partially opened lid on the side of the road by the 15th Street Bridge.
Mental_Floss

Is Your Cat an Actual Psychopath? Take This Test and Find Out

From proudly presenting a fresh kill to their owners to howling at empty rooms, cats' behavior has long prompted suspicion over their mental state. Are they really tiny Patrick Batemans, killing and maiming without remorse?. Owners may be one step closer to a diagnosis, thanks to a new questionnaire that...
ANIMALS
uticaphoenix.net

A man hospitalized with mysterious seizures was diagnosed with a

Eating undercooked pork or being in unsanitary conditions can cause a parasitic infection of the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium). Ingested eggs hatch into larvae that travel through the bloodstream into the muscles or to the brainSTEVE GSCHMEISSNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images. A man suffering from seizures, disorientation, and “speaking gibberish” had...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
756
Followers
361
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy