Giant Pink Airbnb in Wisconsin Has Coochy Cabana Pool House!

This bright and spacious home offers almost as much outdoor living space as it does indoors! Inside, discover an inviting, newly-renovated layout with a well-equipped, full kitchen, a dining area with seating for six, and a large main living area with comfortable leather furniture, a cable-equipped, flatscreen TV, and an Infinity Game Table loaded with games for the whole family to enjoy. An additional arcade gaming console can be found in one of the guest rooms. Outside, meet up in the furnished veranda complete with a full bar, flatscreen TV, and a table and chairs and gas grill for outdoor dining. And just beyond, you'll find the refreshing saltwater pool and attached spillover spa - ideal for starting and ending each of your perfect days here in Apollo Beach!

APOLLO BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO