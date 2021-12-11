ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Netherlands Reaches 28% BEV Share In November!

By José Pontes
CleanTechnica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite an artificially inflated November 2020 (CO2 fleet mandates + fiscal changes), the Dutch plugin vehicle (PEV) market managed to stay in positive territory last month (+7% YoY), with 10,613 plugin registrations logged in November, a new year best. And with the overall market continuing to drop significantly (-18%...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Volkswagen Ramps Up Its Electric Car Strategy

Now the that whole “Should Herbert Diess stay or go?” kerfluffle is finally over — at least for now — Volkswagen has made several announcements in the past few days about how it plans to pick up the pace of its transition to manufacturing electric cars and trucks. On December 8, it reported it has signed 3 strategic partnerships that will help strengthen its battery technology know-how and cost management while increasing the vertical integration of its battery value chain.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Li Auto November Deliveries Pop Over 190%; Shares Gain

Shares of Li Auto (LI) were up 6% in the pre-market trading session at the time of writing after the China-based EV maker provided a delivery update for November 2021. The company delivered 13,485 Li ONEs in November 2021. This marked 190.2% year-over-year and 76.3% sequential growth. As of November...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

NIO Electric Car Sales Reach New High In November 2021

NIO is back in the game after a slower October. In November, the company set a new monthly sales record, beating the previous one from September. Last month, the Chinese company sold 10,878 electric cars (up 105.6% year-over-year), which is 250 more than the previous record. The overwhelming majority of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Group#Volkswagen Up#Bev#Co2#Dutch#Pev#Skoda#Kia#Korean#German
smarteranalyst.com

Ford Posts Record November Sales Figures; Shares Up 1.5%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Global automobile manufacturer Ford Motor Company (F) released its November 2021 sales figures. Ford saw a 5.9% year-over-year growth in total sales, and a 4.5% jump in retail sales against November 2020. About 29% of Ford retail sales in November came from prior customer orders, as stated by the company.
RETAIL
insideevs.com

Nissan: 23 New Electrified Models, Including 15 BEVs By 2030

Nissan announced today its long-term strategy - Ambition 2030 - with electrification at the center, and revealed a few new concept models. The Japanese company intends to accelerate electrification plans with an investment of 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) over the next five years. The main goal is to increase...
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Volvo Recharge Sales Up 42% In November 2021 Thanks To BEVs

Volvo reports 7,667 car sales in the U.S. in November, which is down 33.8% year-over-year. The company explains the decrease by "a shortage of components, which affected production." The year-to-date result is still positive - 111,733 (up 16.5% year-over-year). Nonetheless, the Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand is growing. In November, the...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Volkswagen’s Charging Arm Offers Intelligent Green Electricity Use In Germany

Volkswagen Group has a charging business of its own, Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH, aka “Elli,” and the business is now offering Volkswagen EV drivers more options for how they get their electricity. In Germany, the EV owners can already get 100% of their electricity from green energy sources.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
teslarati.com

Hyundai will launch six new BEVs in India by 2028

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s second-largest automaker, has announced that it plans to launch six new battery-electric vehicles by 2028 in an over ₹4,000 crore ($5,303,596) investment. Hyundai first entered the Indian market with an electric vehicle in 2019 with the Kona SUV. The company is now...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: BEV Sales Almost Doubled In January-October 2021

The all-electric car segment in the U.S. almost doubled year-over-year during the first 10 months of 2021, reaching new all-time records. According to the car registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), some 378,466 electric vehicles were registered from January to October 2021, which is 94% more than in 2020 at this point. That's about 2.9% of the total market, compared to 1.7% a year ago.
CARS
wardsauto.com

Ariya CUV Joins Venerable Leaf in Nissan’s BEV Lineup

Nissan may have launched the first mass-market battery-electric car in the U.S., the Leaf, but that was 11 years ago. At a gala event before the recent Los Angeles auto show, it revealed that U.S. buyers will have to wait a while longer for its second BEV, the Ariya crossover – and it’ll cost them more than expected, too.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Renault BEV Sales Decrease For 4th Month In A Row In October 2021

Renault reports a big 36% year-over-year decrease for its global passenger car sales in October. Als,o the all-electric car sales continue to decrease for the fourth consecutive month. In total, the French brand sold some 10,393 electric cars (passenger and commercial), which is 15% less than a year ago. All-electric...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Hyundai Ioniq 5 & Kia EV6 Both Get 300+ Mile EPA Range Rating

The EPA has released its range ratings for all three versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. Both cars are expected to go on sale in the US shortly, with final pricing details still pending. They each use the E-GMP electric car platform developed by Hyundai Motor Group for battery-electric cars. The Ioniq 5 and EV6 are available with either a 58 kWh battery or a 77.4 kWh battery pack.
BUYING CARS
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

10,000 Workplace EV Chargers Now In USA — Boom In 2021

Well, we just have data through the first quarter of 2021 so far, but the first quarter did see a notable boom in workplace EV chargers and charging stations across the USA, with around 1,000 chargers in the quarter. That brought the US total to nearly 10,000. If the results...
CARS
CleanTechnica

World EV Sales, Solar Tiles, Crowdfunded EV Chargers — Top CleanTechnica Stories

What were the best solar energy, electric vehicle, battery, and autonomous vehicles stories of the past week on CleanTechnica? Well, that’s a very subjective question. As far as purely the most popular articles, those are listed in our weekly newsletter. However, as chief editor of the site, I’m sharing here what I consider to be the best articles of the past week or so. (It’s actually two weeks this time since we skipped a week.)
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy