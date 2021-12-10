Fer à Cheval x Filt Gift Bundles

So many recipes exist for char siu, a world-famous Cantonese barbecued pork, that you may not think another is needed. However, as is the case with many staple dishes, there is no "perfect" or “correct” interpretation, but only a favorite one. And this one is proudly mine. Here, I achieve the meat’s iconic dark red exterior stain—often so vibrant because the marinade contains food dye—with fresh beet juice, just one of the mixture’s both traditional and unconventional ingredients, which strike the perfect balance in flavor and consistency. Baked in relatively low heat to achieve an almost sous-vide-like interior juiciness, the char siu is then glazed and torched with a gooey-sticky coating that is both floral and fruity for that classic charred and glistening finish. I've had my fair share of char siu, you see, and I can't think of one that I'd like to eat more than this version.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO