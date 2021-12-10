ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fer à Cheval x Filt Gift Bundles

Food52
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlive Oil: sodium olivate, water, sodium cocoate, sodium chloride, sodium hydroxide. Végétal: sodium palmate, water, sodium palm kernelate, sodium chloride, sodium hydroxide. Each tote is 15.75"W x 26.2"H with an 11" strap drop. Each...

food52.com

FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
cococozy.com

Holiday Gift Guide | COCOCOZY x etúHOME Artisan Candles

Tis the season of candles. The COCOCOZY team is planning a round up of 17 candles for the holiday. (that’s coming later this week or next) ..but I am picking just one collection to spotlight – it is my own. 😉 As part of the COCOCOZY x etuHome collection, we developed a pair of candles. Hand poured in France. Bergamot and mint. Wonderful aroma. Clean and long burning. Comes in small and large. Perfect, in-stock, gift idea for you.
SHOPPING
Athol Daily News

Gift-making bundles to inspire your gift giving

ATHOL — Handmade = made with love. Gift Making Bundles, available through Dec. 22 at the Athol Public Library, are filled with books on projects to make and give this holiday season. They include up to three books based on your chosen theme. Whether it’s knitting, paper crafts, or jewelry — things made of polymer clay, wood, or recycled materials — this bundle offers something for everyone. The staff can even surprise you if you’re not sure what you want to make.
ATHOL, MA
Food52

Can this cake be made ahead and frozen?

I haven't made and frozen this particular cake, but I've made ones like it, and they've frozen quite well. Be sure to cool the cake thoroughly and then to double wrap it. I typically use a first very tight layer of cling wrap, and then wrap in freezer paper (which can be reused).
RECIPES
Food52

A Build-Your-Own Crispbread Bar for Peak Holiday Snacking

We’ve teamed up with Wasa—makers of Swedish-style crispbreads crafted with simple, wholesome ingredients—to put together a snack-able spread that’s sure to be the star of your holiday gatherings. Featuring Wasa’s delightfully crunchy and deeply flavorful Multi Grain and Gluten Free Crispbreads (click here to shop 'em), this customizable crispbread bar from our Resident Cheese Plater Marissa Mullen is un-brie-lievably easy and bound to impress.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Nespresso’s coffee machine bundle is a great value gift at just £99

The year has seemingly come and gone in the blink of an eye. And Christmas is very much on the horizon. So, if you find yourself grappling for ideas on what to gift your friends or loved ones, we’re here to offer you a helping hand, particularly if you’re buying for a coffee-lover.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Why Mofongo Is the Perfect Addition to Your Holiday Table

My love story with mofongo began in 2019 on a family trip to Puerto Rico. After we had dropped our bags off at the hotel, we ventured out to fill our stomachs. We stumbled into a nearby restaurant, and on the menu, there were a ton of mofongo options. I distinctly remember my first bite: a mound of mashed, fried green plantain layered with garlicky, saucy, spicy chicken creole. From this point forward, mofongo became my favorite Puerto Rican dish, one of the many reasons I can't wait to go back to the island.
RECIPES
Food52

How to Remove Stubborn Wax From Your Menorah

Menorahs, beautiful as they are, have a tendency to get covered in dripping wax over the course of eight nights. Luckily, cleaning them is no different than getting wax off of any other candle holder or jar, and it’s easy to do. Plus, if you save the extra wax that comes off, you can melt it back down to make new candles.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Char Siu With Fig Jam Glaze

So many recipes exist for char siu, a world-famous Cantonese barbecued pork, that you may not think another is needed. However, as is the case with many staple dishes, there is no "perfect" or “correct” interpretation, but only a favorite one. And this one is proudly mine. Here, I achieve the meat’s iconic dark red exterior stain—often so vibrant because the marinade contains food dye—with fresh beet juice, just one of the mixture’s both traditional and unconventional ingredients, which strike the perfect balance in flavor and consistency. Baked in relatively low heat to achieve an almost sous-vide-like interior juiciness, the char siu is then glazed and torched with a gooey-sticky coating that is both floral and fruity for that classic charred and glistening finish. I've had my fair share of char siu, you see, and I can't think of one that I'd like to eat more than this version.
RECIPES
Food52

Caramelized Onion Tortelli in Parmesan Broth

Spending a day or two folding tiny pasta parcels around the dining table is an Italian holiday-season tradition. Fan favorites like tortellini, “little hat”-shaped cappelletti, and beef-stuffed ravioli called anolini all make an appearance this time of year, and they’re usually served in a deeply flavorful, soul-soothing brodo, or broth. These caramelized onion tortelli pack all the punch of their meaty cousins: They’re sweet, savory, smoky, and a little tangy, too. Plus, roasting the onions in the oven turns an often involved process into something almost entirely hands-off, while still yielding all the flavor complexity of stirring them over the stovetop. A bath of Parmesan-infused broth adds more savory and vegetal notes, though it’s mild enough to let the pasta shine.
RECIPES
Food52

5 Time-Saving Ways to Get Dinner on the Table Fast

We've teamed up with Blue Apron to share smart tips, cooking inspiration, and gift ideas to get you through the holidays. A delicious idea: Give the gift of Blue Apron's top-rated meal kits so your friends and family can get cooking this winter and beyond. Peak holiday season is almost...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Sticky Toffee Blondies

A few years ago I went on a mission to make a blondie as fudgy as a brownie—which was surprisingly hard to achieve without cocoa. My solution? Add dates for a squidgy texture. I’ve customized date blondies many ways, but this one, inspired by sticky toffee pudding, is my absolute favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Ginger-Turmeric Tonic (Boozy or Not)

I first enjoyed this ginger-turmeric tonic at Saltie in Williamsburg, the now-closed female-owned sandwich shop started by Rebecca Colerton and Caroline Fidanza. It turmeric tonic contains fabulous anti-inflammatory properties and a ton of bold flavor. Fresh ginger, turmeric, cardamom, and black pepper are simmered in water, strained, and mixed with lemon juice and honey, creating a drink that is equally delicious as it is healthful. In this preparation, I show you how to turn it into a cocktail with spiced-rum or Lyres Dark Cane Spirit. Whether you enjoy it on its own or with a spirit, it is sure to be your new favorite winter drink. —Elena.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Baked Fontina With Caramelized Onions & Fig Jam

Get ready for the most decadent, cheesy snack ever to be invited to a holiday party. Savory caramelized onions come together with sweet fig jam, to contrast the cheesiness—your friends and family will love this one so much, you might have to make two. Like Gruyère, raclette, and Emmentaler, fontina is an excellent melting cheese. Its mild flavor acts as a great base to build upon, and you can dress up melted fontina with everything from spicy honey to crisped prosciutto and roasted red peppers. The opportunities are endless. Serve this one straight out of the oven with crusty bread.
RECIPES
WKRG News 5

The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?  It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YourCentralValley.com

Still need a holiday gift for the foodie on your list? We found a sale on a sous vide machine plus other impressive deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays are nearly upon us, but there’s still time to finish up your gift shopping if you act now. For the amateur chef on your list, we’ve found a great deal on a sous vide machine that delivers restaurant-quality meals at home. That’s not […]
SHOPPING
Food52

Can someone post the recipe please?

So far not found. Maybe no longer available. If you want to make Linzer tarts or cookies, it's a classic treat and there are many reliable recipes out there. See, for example, King Arthur Flour or allrecipes.
RECIPES

