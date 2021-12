Even though there are more opportunities than ever to hunt deer, the first week of rifle season is a special time for hunters. Rifle deer season got underway Saturday, and parts of the commonwealth actually had a couple inches of snow. For those who don't hunt deer, a light covering of snow helps a hunter see the brown animals moving through the woods. The deer’s tracks can help a hunter determine if deer were recently moving through the area. It also helps hunters find a wounded animal that took off after their shot.

12 DAYS AGO