It seems like every week we get a new game set in the Warhammer universe, so why not add another to that list?. This time we head to the world of 40k, as we finally get a sequel to one of the most popular Warhammer games released in recent years. Space Marine 2 is finally upon us. Having released back in 2011 to critical acclaim, it feels like a decade since we last had a game in the series. That’s because we have, so it’s about time we got a sequel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO