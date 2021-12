The Vancouver Canucks are cleaning house with Jim Rutherford coming in to take over the front office. Executive director of hockey operations Jonathan Wall and assistant general manager Chris Gear have been dismissed, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic. As Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet notes, Rutherford hasn’t even arrived in Vancouver to meet the staff yet, but two more employees who have been with the team for more than a decade (two decades in the case of Wall) are on their way out. Farhan Lalji of TSN tweets that he understands these moves were in the works before Rutherford was officially hired.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO