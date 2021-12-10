How to be more organized at work

What does it take to be a Good American? Some ASB Innovation Academy students answered the question, gaining some statewide recognition. Innovation Academy students took part in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen essay competition, where each year more than 165,400 students enter for a chance to win a share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. The essay contest encourages youth to examine America’s history and their own experiences to draft a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views on a patriotic theme, chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief. Local VFW representatives visited Innovation Academy on Dec 9, recognizing four students for their essays.
