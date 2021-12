Christmas and New Year’s Day are right around the corner and we all know what that means… you will have cooked so much food that you may not want to step into your kitchen until 2023. So here is a list of the restaurants that will be open on these important holidays. This way you can opt to not cook at all or just give those pots and pans some rest for an evening or two.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO