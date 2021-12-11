Sheriff: Deputies find drugs, loaded firearm during Kan. traffic stop

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Sheriff’s Department released the name of the victim in Thursday night's fatality accident in South Hutchinson. The SO identified the victim as 35-year-old Travis Thrash of South Hutchinson. According to reports, law enforcement officials believe Thrash was traveling on Blanchard near Broadacres around 10 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and became airborne before hitting the southeast side of a building on property belonging to Mid-America Redi-Mix. Thrash was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO