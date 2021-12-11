The Greenhouses at Harper's Garden

Experience Heathcote Botanical Gardens in a whole new light at the 7th Annual Heathcote “Garden of Lights,” a holiday experience to delight visitors of all ages. The Illumination festival returns on November 26th, bigger and better than ever. Enjoy whimsical, colorful light displays while outside strolling throughout the five-acre gardens. Refreshments, Entertainment, Heathcote the Bear and special appearances with Santa and Mrs. Claus are part of the holiday fun. Garden of Lights visitors will enjoy enchanted gardens that feature favorite light displays from last year, as well as new additions to dazzle audiences. A sparkling blue River and Waterfall forms the centerpiece of the Garden, along with a kaleidoscope of colorful flower beds, potting benches, vegetables, a vineyard pathway and more to amaze guests at every turn.
