Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/10

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold weather heading into this evening, with...

#Eyewitness
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
COLORADO STATE
