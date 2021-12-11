Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO