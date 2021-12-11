ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

School bus falls onto rocky Hawaiian shoreline after being hit by boulder

By Ray Anne Galzote, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQDtm_0dJwsZOk00

HONOLULU ( KHON2 ) — A boulder slammed into a school bus on the island of Molokai Wednesday, forcing the driver to swerve and sending the bus off the road and into a rocky shoreline, according to Maui police.

Video showed the bus overturned after the apparent accident, lying on its side on the jagged rocks with the front bumper toward the water.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Rock Point area on the east side of Molokai. Photos from Nexstar’s KHON show the bus turned right side up, still on the rocks:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087KHR_0dJwsZOk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FL7B_0dJwsZOk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpqT1_0dJwsZOk00

Police said only the bus driver was on board and there were no injuries reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear how high the boulder was above the roadway when it fell.

Molokai, with its stunning sea cliffs and continuous ring of reef, is Hawaii’s fifth-largest island, measuring 38 miles long and 10 miles at its widest point.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

The impacts of the storm across the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Residents across the Central Valley woke up Monday morning to gray skies and slick roads. The storm’s impact was felt heavily throughout the region and in one northeast Fresno neighborhood, a toppled tree crushed a vehicle. Officials with both Fresno’s Department of Public Works and the CHP say a lot of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This 72-year-old from Fresno is missing. Have you seen her?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 72-year-old woman from Fresno who was reported missing on Monday has since been located, according to Fresno Police officers. Officers said 72-year-old Adeline Ruiz of Fresno was reported missing on Sunday. She was driving a silver 2016 Acura RDX. It was reportedly seen early Sunday morning in the area of […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
YourCentralValley.com

Rain, wind and snow

A potent storm system tapping atmospheric river moisture will bring impressive amounts of rain and snow to Central California. Rain and snow will increase in intensity Monday afternoon and evening. Rain could easily total more than an inch on the Valley floor. This while mountain areas will see several feet of snow. Expect 2 to […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy